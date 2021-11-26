Kathryn Isabell Kunkel, age 75, of Albert Lea, passed away on November 24, 2021. She courageously battled Scleroderma, a debilitating and disfiguring illness with grace and dignity.

Kathryn was born on October 23, 1946 in Albert Lea, MN to Milton and Virginia Christenson. She graduated from Albert Lea high school in 1964 and attended Mankato State University and University of Minnesota and graduated with a recreational degree.

She was a member at First Lutheran Church where she was confirmed and baptized. She married her life partner, Michael Callahan in 1971.

Following graduation, she was a recreational therapist at Cornick Nursing home. Through the years, Kathryn held a variety of jobs including, St. John’s nursing home as a recreational therapist, Woodvale as a Personal Care Assistant, executive director/leisure activities for The ARC, director of Rajthen House and Courtyard Board and Lodge, owned and operated The Cafe in Clark’s Grove, president of mental health board for Freeborn County, and for the past 7 years, she worked at a technician for Mayo Clinic Fountain Centers.

She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Kathryn promoted and wrote many books for the disabled on cooking, lifestyles on ADL’s, enjoyed working with special Olympics and being an advocate for people with disabilities.

Kathryn is survived by her life partner, Michael Callahan of Albert Lea; children, Lori (Darin) Halstead of Owatonna, Christopher Callahan of Prior Lake, Jennifer (Rich) Waggoner of Owatonna, Lisa Callahan of Albert Lea and Jordann Battey of Ellendale; grandchildren, Cady Baseman (Kelly Hatch), Spencer Eggers, Jerry Halstead, Havana Halstead, Miya Halstead, Arianna Halstead, Remi Callahan, Roark Callahan, Errol Callahan, Levi Hacker (Nikki Stenn), Will Waggoner, Larissa Hacker (Ben Filkouski), Bailey (Alyssa) Waggoner, Lucas Hacker (Kelly Franklin) , Danny Waggoner, Logan Hacker, Lizzy Waggoner, Grace Plmountain, Cooper Plmountain, Jaelynn Battey; great grandchild, Grace Starman; brothers, Harold (Joan) Christenson, Mick (Judy) Christenson, Jerry (Pam) Christenson, Mark (Kelly) Christenson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Virginia Christenson; grandparents, Oscar and Mabel Christenson, Carlos and Isabel Chase; stillborn daughter, Ashley Lynn Kunkel; grandson, Cody Baseman; niece, Elizabeth Christenson and nephew, David Christenson.

Memorial Service 10:30 am, Monday, November 29, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 9:30 am.