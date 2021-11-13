Larson Manufacturing named Lowe’s Vendor Partner of the Year

Every year, Lowe’s Companies Inc. recognizes its top suppliers for their commitment to providing stores and customers with superior products, value and service. Larson Manufacturing is excited to announce it has been named the “2021 Vendor Partner of the Year” for the Lowe’s Building Products division.

“Our 2021 vendor partner award winners are being honored for their unique contributions to the success of Lowe’s in delivering on the needs of our customers,” said Bill Boltz, Lowe’s executive vice president of merchandising. “Despite today’s challenging environment, these companies have stepped up to provide strong support and solutions for us to quickly adapt to changing business demands. We want to thank each of our winners for their partnership, drive for innovation and commitment to exceeding customer expectations.”

“To be selected as Vendor of the Year among the thousands of Lowe’s suppliers is an incredible honor for the entire Larson team,” said Jeff Rief, president of Larson. “Our success is based on our ability to provide a high level of service and value to our customers. Lowe’s recognizes the commitment our team has made to supply industry leading products and service. Despite the many challenges we have experienced with supply chain issues and labor shortages, our team continues to exceed expectations and has performed well ahead of the industry.”

Established in Albert Lea in 1954 by Oscar Larson, Larson Manufacturing is a leader in storm doors and an innovator in outdoor living screen and window products with plants in Brookings, South Dakota, and Lake Mills, Iowa. In December of 2020, the company was acquired by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., an industry-leading home and security products company.

Other companies awarded the “Vendor Partner of the Year” recognition this year were Chervon in the Hardlines division and Anatolia Tile and Stone in the Home Décor division.