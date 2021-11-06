Letter: Donations accepted for Jack Frost’s Closet

Greetings and salutations,

A quick note that over the past five years Jack Frost’s Closet has served 4,992 households, providing items for ages 3 weeks old to 84-plus years young in Freeborn County and the surrounding area.

For that, we must say thank you to our very caring and loving Freeborn County residents, sponsors, dropbox sites, printers, media and friends. Without you we wouldn’t be able to provide this very necessary service. We are grateful for your kindness and generosity.

In addition, we are announcing our Jack Frost’s Closet program for this year kicked off Nov. 4 for distribution. Therefore, we request your graciousness in filling the need of clean, gently used or new winter outerwear, coats, snow pants, hats, mittens, gloves, boots, new socks, blankets and quilts.

If you prefer giving a monetary donation, that is available also at: AZ-One FBO:Jack Frost, 72058 Phillip Drive, Albert Lea (mail only) or stop by Jack Frost’s Closet distribution location in Northbridge Mall.

Thank you again Freeborn County friends and family!

Truly,

Carol Jolly

Albert Lea