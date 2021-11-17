Letter: ‘Mamma Mia’ was an entertaining production

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021

By Submitted

Congratulations to the student actors and Diane Heaney for producing another fantastic, entertaining production.  They mastered facial expressions to match the emotion of the scene. Duet singing and other blended parts was very well done. Likewise, the pit orchestra and tech crew functions were very professional. Saw it Saturday night and couldn’t ask for a more enjoyable evening. The world will be in good hands with these young adults.

Darryl Meyer

Albert Lea

More News

Simulated golf center opens in Albert Lea

Amidst ongoing pandemic, honor guard diligently serves

5 things to do this week

Operation Christmas Child underway in Albert Lea

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials