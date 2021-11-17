Letter: ‘Mamma Mia’ was an entertaining production

Congratulations to the student actors and Diane Heaney for producing another fantastic, entertaining production. They mastered facial expressions to match the emotion of the scene. Duet singing and other blended parts was very well done. Likewise, the pit orchestra and tech crew functions were very professional. Saw it Saturday night and couldn’t ask for a more enjoyable evening. The world will be in good hands with these young adults.

Darryl Meyer

Albert Lea