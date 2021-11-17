Letter: The continued decline of the Democratic Party

I thought the lawlessness was bad enough, but now we find out a golden child of the Democratic Party, Dr. Fauci, is reportedly torturing puppies. He and his agency are funding overseas research with a research facility that allows Beagle puppies to have their heads put in cages and then lets sandflies eat them alive. It’s hard to believe this is even happening! Dr. Fauci and his agency says they did not fund that specific research but similar research. What does that mean? Why is Dr. Fauci giving money to proven dog torturers?

Sens. Klobuchar and Smith are dead silent on the issue and seem to not care. Well, this is their guy. Aren’t Sens. Klobuchar and Smith presented to us as so caring and care so much about you that you should keep voting for them? See, the truth is that they only care about getting voted back in office. When you have one of their Democrats do something wrong, they look the other way even if they are torturing animals.

We now know the true side of these politicians and the Democratic Party: They have lost their moral compass. Lawlessness, lying, cheating and pretending to be who they aren’t all to get votes. They will spend money we don’t have all for votes. They will allow puppies to be tortured without a word.

We need to fire Dr. Fauci yesterday. I’m sure they will read this and realize they won’t get by with torturing animals and now will be all concerned. Its sad what has happened to the Democratic Party. The decline continues.

Clayton Petersen

Albert Lea