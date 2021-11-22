Man arrested for DWI after gas drive-off and other reports

Police arrested Dominic Joseph Marshall, 36, for first-degree driving while intoxicated, driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, a Mower County warrant and theft after receiving a report at 4:14 p.m. Saturday of a gas drive-off at 23087 State Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

Woman arrested on warrant, DWI after traffic stop

Deputies arrested Becky Kay Kline, 60, on a local warrant and fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop at 12:55 a.m. Saturday at 2320 Hendrickson Road.

Counterfeit bill reported

Police received a report at 3:54 p.m. Saturday of a counterfeit $20 bill that was passed on Nov. 7 at 498 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

Thefts reported

A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle at 4:12 p.m. Friday at 119 McArthur Drive. The incident reportedly occurred the night before.

Items were reported missing from a house at 8:19 p.m. Friday at 828 Jefferson Ave.

A theft was reported at 10:53 a.m. Saturday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Damage reported to vehicles

Damage was reported to a vehicle at 10:57 a.m. Friday at 909 Janson Street.

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 11:47 p.m. Saturday at 524 E. Fourth St.

A windshield was reported damaged on a vehicle at 3:32 p.m. Saturday at 501 Columbus Ave.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Stephen Gatpan Keer, 61, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East 17th Street and Milo Avenue.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Jesse Keith Moe, 35, on felony warrants out of Steele and Olmsted counties after a traffic stop at 8:14 p.m. Sunday at 609 E. Main St.

Deputies served a warrant on Hser Moo at 2:02 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Jeremy Allan Gravelle, 46, on a St. Louis County warrant at 4:54 p.m. Saturday at 1100 S. Broadway.