Martha  Ignaszewski

Martha Katherine (Young) Ignaszewski, age 97, of Wells, MN, passed away peacefully at Parkview Care Center in Wells, MN on Monday, Nov 15, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Monday, November 22, 2021, at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN, with Father Greg Havel and Deacon Gene Paul officiating. Visitation will be 2:00-5:00 PM Sunday November 21, 2021 at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home with a prayer service at 5:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. A Special Thank You to the staff at Parkview Care Center, Mayo Hospice and The Shepherds Inn. Memorials preferred to Freeborn Legion, Freeborn Area Heritage Society, and Donor’s choice. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN, is entrusted with services. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.brussheitner.com.

Martha was born at home on Dec 13, 1923 to Jerome & Mabel (Rasmussen) Young in rural Freeborn Township. She graduated from Freeborn High School in 1941. She worked for Marpe’s Garage in Freeborn during WWII. While picking up her brothers on leave, her family offered another young area soldier, Philip Ignaszewski, a ride home as he lived just four miles from them. This chance meeting eventually led to marriage on Oct 30, 1946. The young couple settled into farming side-by-side while raising their four children. After the kids were all in school, Martha went back to work at Kenny’s Café in Freeborn. The couple eventually left farming and later moved to Freeborn. When given the opportunity, Martha took a job at Freeborn School as an elementary teacher’s aide. She later transferred to the kitchen and worked as a “lunch lady” until her retirement. She was active as a 4-H leader, PTA, Home Extension, Legion Auxiliary, Freeborn Area Heritage Society and her church. She was always ready to lend a hand in the community. She loved to sew, quilt, hardanger and any new craft her sister Arlene would show her. She also loved to bake, with Angel food cakes being her specialty. It was a contest between Martha and her sister, Florence, who made the best cakes. Her Grandchildren were everything to her never passing up an opportunity to have them “stay at Grandma’s house”. After Philip’s passing, Martha moved to Wells where she quickly made new friends and renewed old acquaintances. She loved her coffee time with special friends in Freeborn and at Broadway Apartments. In Dec of 2019, she moved to The Shepherds Inn and lived there until recently moving to Parkview Care Center.

Martha is survived by her children: David (Sheryl) Ignaszewski of Owatonna, Mark (Lia) Ignaszewski of Alden, Carol (Gene) Helland of Ellendale, and Jane (Marty) Adams of Freeborn; Grandchildren: Stacy (Travis) Simon, Daren (Ashley) Ignaszewski, Monica Ignaszewski (Mark Busch), Tyler (Taryn) Ignaszewski, Kyle (Jenny) Ignaszewski, Pat (Jaci) Ignaszewski, Melissa (Bob) Darg, Chris (Kaylee) Adams, and Tiffany Adams; Great Grandchildren: Parker & Chase Simon, Isaac & Haley Ignaszewski, Collette Busch, Marie Ignaszewski and baby on the way, Taylor Hubbard, Mykenzie & Ryan Darg and Elise Adams; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Elvira Young, Norbert Groskreutz, Mary Ignaszewski, Irene Supalla, Bernard (Eleanor) Ignaszewski, Marian Mithun and Jan Ignaszewski; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Preceded by her husband Philip; parents Jerome & Mabel Young; In-laws Peter and Monica Ignaszewski; Grandson Ryan Helland; Brothers Melvin (Ruby) Young, Elmer Young; Sisters Florence (Herman) Johannsen and Arlene Groskreutz. In-laws: Toni (Bill) Gimberline, Florian Ignaszewski, Lawrence Supalla, Darwin Mithun and Jerome Ignaszewski.

She will be greatly missed…