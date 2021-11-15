Mary Katharyn (Brekke) Chrs, 78, of Glenville and Albert Lea, MN, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at St. Marks Assisted Living in Austin, MN. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Don Malinsky presiding. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Bohemian National Cemetery of Myrtle, MN. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Mary was born on May 24, 1943 to Victor and Irene Brekke at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. Mary was the second of eight children. Mary attended school in Rock Dell, MN and Waseca, MN where she graduated from the Southern School of Agriculture in the early 1960s. After finishing school, Mary worked at Judd Pharmacy in Rochester, MN while attending the Rochester Junior College. In Rochester, she met Edward Chrs in 1963 at the Brownsdale Roller Skating Rink. On December 1, 1963 the couple was united in marriage at the East St. Olaf in Rock Dell, MN. The couple settled on a farm near Myrtle to raise their family and farm.

Along with raising three children, Mary worked on the farm and as a secretary for multiple businesses in Albert Lea. In her later years, she also worked at Fleetguard in Lake Mills, IA where she retired from because of her health.

Mary all throughout her life loved to dance to old time music and polkas. In her spare time, she was a Sunday School Teacher and a 4-H Key Leader. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Mary is survived by her husband, Ed; 3 children, Keith, Doug, Patti (Paul) Stevens; one granddaughter, Hailey Stevens and her fiancée, Patrick Rose; one great grandson, Liam Rose; brothers and sisters; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Ruth; niece, Dawn; and nephew, Adam.