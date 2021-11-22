Mercedes “Merce” A. Nordstrom

Mercedes (Merce) Audrey (Gwinn) Nordstrom passed away peacefully at the Mayo Clinic Health System Austin on Saturday, November 20, 2021, surrounded by her family following a sudden illness.

Merce was born on August 23, 1941, in Austin, MN to Amos and Winnifred (Smith) Gwinn. Merce was a life-long member of the Austin community. She graduated from Austin High School in 1959. On April 2, 1960, she married the love of her life, Phillip Nordstrom. Together they had three children, Kimberly, Phillip Jr. (Woody) and Carin. Merce was a homemaker and stayed home to raise her children until her youngest was ten. She then went to work at the Hy-Vee bakery for the next sixteen years, where she was the “fryer” who made all of the donuts. She would always come home smelling like donuts, just making your mouth water and wanting to have some to eat.

During retirement, Merce and Phil enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, and even made a road trip to Alaska. They loved to go camping and fishing and stopping at the casino. Merce was very lucky in any game she played. She was often referred to as a lucky horseshoe whom you just wanted to rub, hoping a little luck would rub off. After losing Phil in 2002, Merce spent her time with her various groups and clubs and the new friends she met. She loved playing cribbage, where she was very lucky also and often times would either skunk or double-skunk her opponent. She was an avid reader and frequented the public libraries at both Austin and Albert Lea. She especially loved country-western music and loved to go and listen to country-western bands and to dance. Her specialty was the two-step and the waltz. She was a “social butterfly” who loved to talk to anyone who wanted to visit. She was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be sadly missed.

Merce is survived by her son, Phillip Nordstrom, Jr. (Julie Servantez) of Austin, MN; daughter, Carin (Tary) Draper of Morristown, MN and their son, Nathan Draper of Faribault, MN; son-in-law, David Malm of Apple Valley, MN; brother, Michael (Wanda) Gwinn of Sidney, NE; siblings-in-law, Robert Nordstrom, Garry Nordstrom, Wayne Helland, William Helland, Brenda (Les) Schwarts, and Deborah (Randy) Olson; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Merce was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Nordstrom Sr.; daughter, Kimberly Malm; parents, Amos and Winnifred Gwinn; brother, Raymond Gwinn; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra (Lester) Enzenauer; one brother-in-law, John Nordstrom; one sister-in-law, Nancy Nordstrom; nieces, Kari Enzenauer and Amanda Enzenauer; nephew, James Gwinn; and other family members.

A private family service will be held, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.