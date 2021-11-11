New COVID-19 rapid testing site launching this week in Albert Lea

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday announced three new COVID-19 rapid testing opportunities and a new saliva PCR testing site to expand Minnesota’s network of community testing sites across the state.

This week the state is launching a new COVID-19 community rapid testing site in Albert Lea with the support of the Minnesota National Guard, according to a press release. The state is also opening a new a new saliva testing site in Marshall. Both testing sites will open Thursday.

The Albert Lea site will be open Thursday in the former Shopko at Northbridge Mall, 2610 Bridge Ave. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The state also began offering rapid tests at an existing community saliva testing location in Lino Lakes. The existing saliva site in Minneapolis will begin rapid testing on Friday.

“An expansive, accessible and free community testing network is critical to making sure Minnesota families can get tested for COVID-19,” Walz said. “Testing provides clarity and peace of mind for parents, workers and anybody heading out their front door. By expanding our community testing network, we’re making it easier for more Minnesotans to get the COVID-19 tests they need.”

Since October, the state has launched rapid testing at community testing sites in Stillwater, Crookston, Hutchinson, Moorhead, Saint Paul, Brooklyn Park, Duluth, Inver Grove Heights, Wadena and Hibbing. The state’s community testing sites have administered more than 27,000 rapid tests in the last three weeks.

In addition to the new state rapid testing options, the Walz-Flanagan administration is partnering with local public health agencies around the state. Sixteen local public health agencies are deploying rapid tests provided by the Minnesota Department of Health, some of which will be used at community testing clinics, while others will be used for targeted testing efforts. Participating agencies will announce their testing plans and appointments processes, which can be found at https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/index.jsp

Rapid testing at state sites is recommended for symptomatic Minnesotans and is open to Minnesotans with or without insurance. State guidance on who should get tested can be found on the COVID-19 Testing webpage.

Testing is free at all the state’s community testing sites. Participants who have health insurance will be asked for their insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference, ensuring testing remains open to all at no cost.

While walk-ins are welcome, people seeking testing at state sites can schedule a test as well at https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp. Rapid test results will be available within approximately one to three hours.

How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test:

Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free rapid and/or saliva community testing sites across Minnesota: COVID-19 Community Testing Sites.

Order a test through the state’s free at-home COVID-19 testing program: COVID-19 Test at Home.

Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map: Find Testing Locations.

