New ‘Favorite Things’ exhibit opening at Arts Initiative

The Freeborn County Arts Initiative opened a new mixed-media group exhibition last week featuring artists from around the area.

“A Few of Our Favorite Things” will continue through Dec. 18 and includes everything from paintings to photography to quilted art pieces, mixed media collage, wood turning and sumi-e ink brush.

Susanne Crane with the Arts Initiative said every November and December the organization typically has a themed holiday show with its members. This year, however, they decided to open it up to nonmembers as well.

Crane said with the political issues, the health crisis and the financial difficulties people are having, they wanted to come out with something that was hopeful.

“There’s really amazing, professional artists in this show — world class,” Crane said. “There’s also people in this show who have never been in an art show before.”

She said she was surprised to see how nicely the shapes, compositions and colors of all the pieces presented themselves in the gallery.

“I think this show showcases the diversity of artists and mediums we have at the Freeborn County Arts Initiative,” said Elisha Marin with the organization.

There are 35 pieces on display, including Dee and Tom Teller, Kathy Weed, Susanne Crane, Theresa Harsma, Marla Klein, EJ, Elisha Marin and some new artists, as well.

Crane and Marin said they plan to have a gallery walk-through of the show and will post it on the Arts Initiative’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages by the end of the week.

The Arts Initiative gallery, at 224 S. Broadway, is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment. Masks are required.

They said the gallery will be closed for a few weeks after the show into 2022, but there is a full schedule of shows slated for the year.

They plan to also continue the virtual programming available, including the ArtWatch podcast, which is an interview series featuring working artists from all over the world.

The Arts Initiative is also working on a virtual holiday open mic for December.

If any artists are interested in participating, they can contact the Freeborn County Arts Initiative at 507-721-1285.