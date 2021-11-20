New staff members at Arcadian Bank announced

Arcadian Bank announces the addition of Beth Anderson as a commercial and ag lender, and Mark Petrik as the organization’s accounting specialist.

Beth Anderson is equipped with nine years of experience in all types of lending in the southern Minnesota community banking industry. She was born and raised in the Walters area, and currently resides in rural Bricelyn on a family farm with her husband, Darren, twin daughters Maya and Lauren and son Tommy.

“Beth has a driven personality and strives for the success of our customers,” said Daniel Otten, CEO and senior commercial lender at Arcadian Bank. “She enjoys working as a team, and has quickly adjusted to the bank’s progressive culture.”

“I am excited to be a part of such a talented team, and am in awe of Arcadian Bank’s commitment to value-filled relationships with its employees, customers, and the community,” Aanderson said.

Petrik comes to Arcadian Bank from a Fortune 500 company with a strong background in accounting and finance. He has Bachelor of Science degree in finance, as well as a minor in economics from Northern State University in Aberdeen, Sout Dakota. Petrik has over 24 years of extensive experience in finance and plans to enroll in Graduate School of Banking to further his knowledge and expertise in the banking industry.

“Mark Petrik’s precise attention to detail will be beneficial to keeping our organization on track for performance and reaching goals,” said Mark Heinemann, president and CFO of Arcadian Bank.

Arcadian Bank’s unique culture was attractive to Petrik, who said, “I’ve always been a small community kind of guy. The ability to work for a fun, active community bank fits perfectly with my personality and life decisions.”

Arcadian Bank is a Community Owned, Community Focused bank that originated in Hartland in 1912, with three branch locations in Hartland, Freeborn, and Albert Lea. Over the last 15 years the bank has grown from $40 million to nearly $170 million (in asset size) and in 2014 became community-owned through a holding company formed by 78 local investors. The Bank’s growth has been primarily with Ag, commercial, and residential real estate lending programs, but also offers a full range of banking products. Follow Arcadian Bank on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website at www.arcadian.bank. Arcadian Bank is a member of the FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.