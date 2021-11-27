Organizations

First Lutheran Church Women

First Lutheran Church Women met at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 13, for the Reformation Luncheon in Bethany Hall. Prelude music was provided by Cindy Gandrud. Sheri Nicol, co-president, welcomed members and guests. “Blessing and Thanksgiving at Table” from “Luther’s Small Catechism” was read. After the lunch Jane Loge read a devotion from Billy Graham’s “Hope for Each Day” that tells about the power of God’s love for people. The second reading was about the hymn “A Mighty Fortress” written by Martin Luther.

Marge LaFrance introduced the program speaker, Gary Schindler, who spoke on “Crooners of the 1950s.” Schindler is a retired educator who has a deep love of history that he enjoys researching and sharing with others. He has found an interest in exploring the tie-in with music and history. His talk focused on crooners of the 1950s. This followed the Big Bands of 1935-1945 and the end of World War II. To croon means to speak or sing softly. This went well with the new microphone technology, sentimental ballads and stylized orchestrations of the time. It was dominated by male singers. Schindler played parts of many popular songs from several crooners, including Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr., Mel Torme, Johnny Mathis and Bing Crosby, as well as sharing some of their personal history.

Business meeting: Nicol called the business meeting to order.

The secretary’s minutes from the Sept. 8 meeting were approved as printed by a motion from Cheryl Moran and second by Shirley Strand. Motion carried.

Corresponding secretary, Bonnie Trampel, read a thank you from Good Earth Village for the group’s financial support. There was an invitation flier shared from Ascension Lutheran Church for their Time and Talent Bazaar Nov. 6 from 8 to 11 a.m.

Bonnie Schneider announced Oct. 25, 26 and 27 as the dates for the lefse bake.

Old business:

The polka service was to be held Sunday, Nov. 7. Tickets were being sold on Sundays between services and at FUSION Oct. 13. There will be a quilt raffle, and tickets were on sale.

Holidays Ahead was to be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 20.

The Service Club Luncheon will be Dec. 10.

A baby changing table has been ordered for the Bethany Hall restroom.

The council retreat will be Dec. 5.

Nicol thanked the following: greeter, Janice Lestrud; and hostesses Audrey Christensen, Cindy Gandrud, Julie Gilbertson, LaFrance, Moran and Julia Tonder. Caring and Sharing: There were no funerals served in September.

The meeting closed with the Lord’s Prayer.