Pierce B. Delger

Pierce Benjamin Delger, age 7 of Carver, MN, died peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home after a 20 month courageous battle with medullablastoma.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021, 11:00 AM at Mount Olivet West Lutheran Church, 7150 Rolling Acres Road, Victoria, MN. The visitation will be on Sunday, November 7, 2021, 4 – 7 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. Casketbearers will be Mick Delger, Gary Engelke, Ben Engelke, TJ Barnidge, Josh Ignaszeski, and Mike Collins.

Pierce was born on February 28, 2014 in Minneapolis, MN, the youngest son to Brad and Jessica (Engelke) Delger. He was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover, MN. He attended kindergarten and 1st Grade at La Academia Elementary School, Chaska, and was currently a 2nd grader at Chanhassen Elementary. Pierce was a very social and outgoing boy who loved spending time with his brothers and many friends. He loved dinosaurs, building with magna tiles, Paw Patrol, Wild Kratts, singing, playing with Fortnite action figures, ice cream, chocolate and cuddling with his mom and dad.

Survivors include his loving parents, Brad and Jessica; brothers, Graham and Hugh; grandparents, Mick and Sheryl Delger of Glenville, Gary and Eileen Engelke of Platteville, WI; great grandmother, Donna Delger of Glenville; aunts and uncles, Vicki (T.J.) Barnridge of Marion , IA, Ben (Lindsay) Engelke of Madison, WI, Leslie (Josh) Ignaszewski of Albert Lea; many cousins and friends.

