Polls open for Albert Lea school referendum vote
Published 11:27 am Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Polls opened this morning at 7 a.m. for voters in the Albert Lea Area Schools referendum.
The school district is seeking the renewal of its operating levy, which is set to expire at the end of this year. The referendum generates about $2 million each year for operations within the district — or specifically $580.99 per pupil.
• Edgewater Bay Pavilion, 1940 Edgewater Drive: City of Albert Lea Ward 1, precincts 1 and 2
• First Lutheran Church, 301 W. Clark St.: City of Albert Lea Ward 2
• United Methodist Church, 702 Highway 69 South: City of Albert Lea Ward 3, city of Manchester, city of Twin Lakes, Manchester Township, Pickerel Lake Township, Nunda Township
• Grace Lutheran Church, 918 Garfield Ave.: City of Albert Lea Ward 4
• City Hall, 221 E. Clark St.: City of Albert Lea Ward 5
• Assembly of God Church, 1540 South Shore Drive: City of Albert Lea Ward 6, Albert Lea Township precincts 1 and 2, Freeman Township
• Clarks Grove Municipal Building, 101 Independence Ave. N., Clarks Grove: City of Clarks Grove, Bath Township, Bancroft Township, Hartland Township
• Hollandale/Riceland Municipal Building: City of Hollandale, Geneva Township, Newry Township, Moscow Township, Riceland Township
• Hayward Community Hall: City of Hayward, Oakland Township, Hayward Township