Riverland to perform ‘Anne of Green Gables’

Riverland Theatre continues its fall season this weekend with “Anne of Green Gables,” a one-act play adaptation of the classic novel by L.M. Montgomery.

Share the adventures of Anne Shirley and her “best friend for life,” Diana Barry, as they travel from childhood to maturity in this heartwarming one-act adaptation of the classic novel. Marilla Cuthbert asks for an orphan boy to help her and her brother take care of Green Gables, but the orphanage sends Anne with an “e” — an independent, red-headed, freckle-faced girl who changes their lives. Whether you already love Anne’s story or are discovering it for the first time, this sweet and sincere rendition will touch your heart. The show is appropriate for all ages.

“Anne of Green Gables” is written by Jody Johnston Davidson, adapted from the classic novel by L.M. Montgomery. Susan V. Hansen directs. The technical direction is by John Deyo. Costumes are by Heidi Clark. Kiera Neufeldt stage manages. “Anne of Green Gables” features Kris Bartley (Marilla Cuthbert), Emma Brekke (Mrs. Blewett), Nora Curtis (Mrs. Spencer), Ellen Ekins (Miss Stacy), Ryan Flanders (Gilbert Blythe), Randy Forster (Matthew Cuthbert), Nadia Hummel (Anne Shirley), Kiera Neufeldt (Mrs. Barry/Miss Harris), Claire Tolman (Rachel Lynde), and Cassie Westcott (Diana Barry).

“’Anne of Green Gables’ is such a beloved story,” said Riverland Theatre Director Lindsey Duoos Williams. “Fans of the novel and the screen adaptations will enjoy seeing these characters come to life on stage, and it’s also the perfect way to introduce someone new to Anne’s story. She is such an enthusiastic and optimistic character; Anne’s joy in life will inspire you. This one-act adaptation runs just about an hour long, so it’s appropriate for our younger audiences as well.”

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place during the performances. Masks are required to be worn by all audience members, in accordance with the current Riverland Community College campus policy.

“Anne of Green Gables” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on Riverland’s Austin Campus.

Individual tickets to “Anne of Green Gables” are $10. Tickets are on sale at www.riverland.edu/tickets 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The on campus box office will be open for in person sales in the theatre lobby one hour prior to each performance. Riverland students receive two free tickets with a valid student ID. Contact the box office at 507-433-0595 or by emailing boxoffice@riverland.edu.