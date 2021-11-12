Robert G. Berg

Robert George Berg, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus.

He is survived by his loving wife, Laurie (93) Rochester, MN; two daughters, Janice (Dale) Thorn, Lonetree, CO and LuAnn Kasak, Apple Valley, MN; two sons, Michael (Mary) Berg, Rochester, MN and James (Tessa) Berg, Eden Prairie, MN; six grandchildren, Robert (Andrea) Kasak, Minneapolis, MN, Kelly (Brent) Nosbush, Rochester, MN, Madalyn Berg, Rochester, MN, Abby Thorn, Denver, CO and Tyler Thorn, Montrose, CO; two great grandchildren, Porter Kasak, Minneapolis, MN and Matthew Kasak, Minneapolis, MN; sister-in-law, Marilyn Grasdalen, Albert Lea, MN; and brother-in-law, Robert Glenn (Eleanor) Ewald.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Berg, Claremont, CA; grandson, Daniel Berg, Rochester, MN; sisters-in-law, Maxcene (Fremont) Henle, Green Valley, AZ, Arlene (Kenneth) Williamson, Glenville, MN; daughter-in-law, Barbara (James) Berg, Eden Prairie, MN.

Bob was born February 22, 1927, in Glenville, MN to Alvin and Ruth (Karhoja) Berg. He attended school in Glenville, Albert Lea High School, Mankato State University, and Bemidji State University. He attended automotive schools in Minneapolis, St. Louis, Detroit, and Chicago, and was a licensed and certified master mechanic. He received the General Motors Master Technician Award.

As an industrious youth, he worked on the railway at age 16, and after being turned down at age 17 to join the Navy, he returned a month later to the recruiting office with a ‘new’ birthdate and was (unknowingly) accepted at 17 YOA where he served in the Navy in the WWII South Pacific Theater as a machinist and 1st Class Fireman.

He worked as a mechanic in Los Angeles, CA, in Austin, MN for Nash and Studebaker, Austin Carburetor and Electric, Usem Chevrolet/Olds/Cadillac. He owned and operated Trailer Village Mobile Home Park, and Berg’s City Service auto repair shop for 10 years.

In 1975, he furthered his education and started teaching automotive technology at Austin Vocational Technical Institute, where he taught for 9 years. He then developed an automotive technology program for Albert Lea Vocational School where he taught for an additional 3 years until his retirement at age 60.

On June 12, 1949, he married Dolores (Laurie) Ewald in Los Angeles, CA. Laurie was living with her sister and working for an auto insurance company in downtown LA. A year later they moved to Faribault, MN to take over his Father’s Chrysler Dealership, and purchased their first home for $2500. After 2 years, he accepted an offer to work in Austin Minnesota, where he and Laurie lived and raised their family. They moved to Rochester, MN in 2020.

He enjoyed camping, boating, water skiing, golf, and traveling. The family spent many weekends at Cannon Lake in Faribault, MN. Bob and Laurie spent many winters in Arizona and traveled the U.S. for many years in their motorhomes. After retiring, Bob and Laurie traveled to Europe and Hawaii, and purchased a second home in Green Valley, AZ where they spent many winters.

Bob was a child of God, a devoted husband and wonderful father. He will be greatly missed.

A private family service will be held. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.