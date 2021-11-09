Funeral services for Ruth D. Schilling, age 95, of Albert Lea, will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Reverend Dale Svendsen will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Ruth passed away on November 7, 2021 in Albert Lea.

Ruth Darlene (Tews) Schilling was born February 22, 1926 in Myrtle, MN to Arthur and Ella (Knaack) Tews. She grew up on the family farm and attended school in Myrtle.

Ruth married Donald Schilling on June 28, 1949. They made their home in Myrtle. She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She was active in the Ladies Circle for many years. She worked at Land O’ Lakes in Albert Lea until her retirement. She enjoyed baking, embroidery, dancing and traveling to Arizona. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her daughters, Julie (Charles) Braun of Albert Lea and Barbara Tuinstra of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Brian Braun, Jared Braun, Jake (Heather) Braun, Katie Braun, Eric (Jasmine) Tuinstra, Sarah (Brian) Harrelson, Ryan (Courtney) Tuinstra; great-grandchildren, Karlie and Blake Braun, Evan, Porter, and Brody Tuinstra, Austin and Ellie Harrelson and Briar Tuinstra; sister Delores Schilling; nieces, nephews and their families.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ella; husband, Donald; sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Morgan Hutchins; brother-in-law, Gerald Schilling; son-in-law, Rodney Tuinstra; nephews, Timothy Hutchins, David Hutchins and Grant Edwards.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Prairie Senior Cottages and St. Croix Hospice for the loving care they provided to our mom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery or Peace and Power.