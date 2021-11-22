Ruth E. Porter

Ruth Ellen (Dunbar) Porter of Albert Lea MN, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was 94. A Memorial Service will be held at 10AM on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Albert Lea. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Ruth’s services will be livestreamed through Bayview’s Facebook page.

Ruth was born December 27, 1926 in Austin, Mn to Harold (Sam) Dunbar and Ethel (Bergstrom) Dunbar. She started her education in a one room school and graduated from Austin High School in 1944. On May 16, 1948, she married Ray F. Porter Jr in Austin. Ruth was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and served as a deacon.

Ruth is survived by her children Jerald Porter, Kathleen Parsons, Lee (Rosemary) Porter and former son-in-law John Parsons Sr; grandsons John (Samantha) Parsons Jr, Christopher Parsons and Sean (JoAnne) Biggs; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and one on the way; brother in law Loren (Elaine) Porter, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, daughter-in-law Phyllis Porter, her parents and sister Evelyn Peterson.

Special thanks to Good Samaritan Society and Mayo Hospice.