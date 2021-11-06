Sabrina M. Preston, 63, of Rochester, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 at her residence.

Sabrina was born in Dubuque, IA on January 13, 1958 to Milton and Delores (Huber) Ost. The family moved to North Dakota and in 1971, settled in Albert Lea. During her school years she played saxophone in the band and excelled at varsity sports including volleyball and softball. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1976 and obtained an Associate Degree in Nursing from Rochester Community College. Sabrina then went on to work at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for several years as a surgical nurse.

In September of 1987, Sabrina was married to Alan Saunders in Rochester. The two moved to Winchester, England, and had one son, Jay, in 1990. The family lived in multiple locations including New York, finally returning to Rochester. During this time, Sabrina devoted her life to being a full-time mom.

After she and Alan divorced and Jay was older, Sabrina went back to school, attending Viterbo University in Lacrosse, WI. She graduated magna cum laude with her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and began working at several area nursing homes. She finished her career at Charter House in Rochester, from which she retired in 2019.

Sabrina loved to travel and did so extensively with family and friends. She also liked to garden and cook. She was kind, giving, caring, and a compassionate caregiver.

Surviving Sabrina are her son, Jay; her father, Milton; her sisters: Deb (Bill Hobson) Durand and Kate (Tom Neisen) Ost; two nieces: Kjirsten (Michael Johnson) Durand-Johnson and Cora Neisen; her nephew Sam Neisen (fiancé Mackenzie Heinrich), aunts and cousins; and her good friends: Ann (Jim Melville) Pyfferoen, Sharon Gabrielson, Carolyn Czaplewski, Deb Gabriel, Ruth Johnson, and Sherri Twohey,

She was preceded in death by her mother, Delores Ost, her brother-in-law, Todd Durand, and numerous aunts and uncles.

A visitation will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13th from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Grace with Pastor Shane Koepke officiating. After fellowship at church, interment will be at Graceland Cemetery.