Sharon Johnson

Sharon Lorraine Johnson joined our heavenly Father on October 22, 2021 after living with Alzheimer’s disease for many years. Sharon was born in St. Paul, MN on December 7, 1940 to John Phillip and Ann Huss. Over the years the family lived in Texas, Kentucky, and finally settled in Bayport, MN on the St. Croix River. Sharon worked at the family bakery and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1959. She attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN for two years where she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Johnson in their American History class. She transferred to the University of Minnesota and graduated with a degree in physical therapy in 1963.

Sharon and Bob were married in September of 1963 and settled in Albert Lea, MN where they started their careers and family. Sharon worked as a physical therapist at Naeve Hospital for over 30 years. She was the director of the department and had an integral role in expanding physical therapy services to the schools and the nursing homes in Albert Lea. After retiring from Naeve and Health Reach, she worked as a consulting physical therapist for Beverly Corporation and traveled southern Minnesota. After her second retirement, she co-founded Family Treasures, an estate sale business. Sharon has been a member of First Lutheran Church for almost 60 years. Her faith was deep and she was an example to those around her of what it means to live a Christ-centered life.

Bob and Sharon started their family in 1965 with the birth of Timothy Robert. Their daughter Sarah Jayne was born in 1967. While Sharon loved her physical therapy job, she was dedicated to being a full-time mom to Tim and Sarah. She was a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den mother, school room mother, and an avid sports fan. She never missed Tim and Sarah’s activities. She enjoyed many baseball, basketball, and tennis games, except, of course, when she was too nervous to watch Tim pitch and hid in the car instead.

True to form, when her grandkids arrived, she found her next passions. She loved Eliza, David, Aaron, and Paul so very much and never missed a chance to spend time with them, despite them living out of state. Bob and Sharon loved to take their grandkids camping and completely spoiled them every opportunity they could.

In between visits with the grandchildren, Sharon kept busy with Altar Guild and Circle at church. She especially enjoyed planning the annual Christmas craft fair. Bob and Sharon enjoyed playing bridge and 500 with many close friends. Early in their marriage they made lifelong friends in the Albert Lea Jaycees. Sharon loved to do all types of crafts, but Norwegian Hardanger was her favorite. She made beautiful pieces that she gave to the church, and baptismal gowns, to name a few. Traveling and camping filled many weekends, and she especially loved watching Twins baseball. Sharon was an impeccable entertainer. She set immaculate tables with dishes and matching glasses for every occasion along with beautiful flower arrangements. She was always thoughtful about sending flowers to friends and family to let them know she was thinking of them.

Sharon is greatly missed by her loved ones and the Johnson family has been so blessed by the care given to Sharon by the staff at St. John’s Lutheran home. She is survived by Robert, her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, children Tim (Becky) Johnson of Seattle, WA, Sarah (Michael) Swanson of Sun Prairie, WI and grandchildren Eliza (Jared Scharenbrock) Swanson, David Johnson, Aaron Swanson, and Paul Johnson. She is also survived by her brother Jim (Laura) Huss and many nieces and nephews. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Phil and Ann Huss, and her brother, Charlie Huss.