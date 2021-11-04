Shopko Optical sets sights on new center in Albert Lea

Shopko Optical announced Thursday it will open a new location in Albert Lea in March 2022 with complete eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting, and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease.

Its new location will be at 1629 Blake Ave. and will be the third Shopko Optical center in the Rochester area.

“We are elated to add a Shopko Optical center to the Albert Lea community,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO, in a press release. “With the new center, we will continue our mission of offering the outstanding eye care that people have come to know and love from Shopko Optical.”

With the opening of the business in Albert Lea, five to seven jobs will be created.

In addition, Shopko Optical’s Kids in Focus program will work with Albert Lea’s local Lions Club to identify eligible children within the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses at no charge from Shopko Optical. Those looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.