Standout Student: Ta Kwa       

Age: 13

Parents: Mu Say Kyaw

Where are you from? Thailand

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Halverson

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mr. Bissen because he was a great helper and was really cool and nice to talk to.

Favorite book/author: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Soccer

What do you want to do after high school? Attend college

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Be proud of your work and treat everyone kindly even if they are different.

Teacher quotes:

Brian Snavely (math): Ta is a wonderful student. He is always kind and respectful. Ta works well with others and helps those around him, which is always appreciated.

Dan Harms (health): Ta Kwa is an excellent student who has great work ethic, attendance, and is a very good role model for his peers.

Kari Charboneau (English): Ta is a wonderful example of a positive role model. He comes to class each day with a smile and a positive attitude. He is always willing to go out of his way to help others.