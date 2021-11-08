State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating cause of Wells Concrete fire

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Wells Fire Department are continuing to investigate the cause of a fire Friday night at Wells Concrete.

Wells Fire Chief Guy Kimpton said the fire started in the center of the company’s north building and was reported at 5:43 p.m. Friday.

He said it was called in by an employee. Most of the employees were already done for the day at the time the fire was reported.

Kimpton estimated the fire was contained to an area about 100 feet, though there was smoke damage throughout the entire building.

Fire departments from Wells, Minnesota Lake, Freeborn, Kiester and Easton responded to offer mutual aid, as firefighters had to travel about 200 yards to get to the center where the fire was. One firefighter was injured but is now back home.

He anticipated having more information later in the week.

Kimberly Wacker, senior vice president for the company, said employees who had been working near the fire have been relocated to a different part of the plant.

She did not have an estimate on damage yet, as the insurance adjuster was out at the plant today.