Terry LaDon (Raddohl) Morrow, age 79 native Minnesotan, passed away Tuesday October 26, 2021.

Terry LaDon was born on April 3, 1942 in Wadena, MN to Edward and Floy Mae Raddohl.

She graduated from University of Minnesota, worked downtown Minneapolis as a receptionist until she retired. She also was a beautician, taking care of hair was one of her favorite things to do. Terry was an animal lover; she held a special place in her heart for cats. She was known to care for strays and had precious cats of her own.

She enjoyed doing puzzles, coloring, reading, and walking everywhere she could.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She will be greatly missed by many.

She is survived by her children: Tracy Morrow & Randy Morrow; grandchildren: Carrie (Ben) Richter, Jennifer Morrow (Steve Erickson), Julia Morrow, Michael Morrow;

great-grandchildren: Amethyst Rose Morrow; her siblings: Yalanda (Tom) Rishovd, LaVee Gearey, Mickey, Kevin (Sandi) and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Edward and Floy Mae Raddohl, bother Jack & Curt.

A memorial service will be held Saturday November 6, 2021 at 12:00 pm at

Assemblies of God Church, 1540 S Shore Dr, Albert Lea MN 56007, officiated by Pastor Ryan Quigley. A light lunch will be served after service.

In leu of flowers a donation can be made to The Mower County Humane Society, in memory of Terry Morrow