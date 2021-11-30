Virginia “Peg” Margaret Shelton

Virginia Margaret “Peg” Shelton, age 84, of Albert Lea, MN died on Saturday afternoon, November 27, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System – St. Mary’s campus.

Peg was born on January 13, 1937 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN, the daughter of Louis and Ruth (Ramsay) Frutiger. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1955. In her senior year, she was in the National Honor Society and received the DAR (Daughters of the Revolution) Good Citizen Award. While raising her children, Peg owned and operated the grocery store in Glenville, MN. When her children were grown, she earned her Associates Degree and Nursing Certification (Gerontology & Advanced Gerontology) and went on to work as an RN for Mayo’s Charter House. She was a charter member of Pine Island Area Home Services. She was a member and served for several years on the board of both Freeborn County Sr. Resources and the Albert Lea Art Center.

Peg was an active member of St. Theodore’s Catholic Church and served for ten years on their bookkeeping team. She enjoyed pencil drawing and oil and watercolor painting throughout her life and often took classes to improve her skills. She collected anything with violets on it and sewed the clothing for the many old dolls she restored. Peg loved to cook and bake, especially for family and large groups, which led to her working with Loaves and Fishes for several years in her retirement. She loved to talk on the phone and spend time with her sister, Kay, until a few weeks before her passing. She also loved to spend time with family and friends.

She is survived by her four children; Brenda Strenge of Albert Lea, MN, Scott (Sandy) Stucky of Northwood, IA, Andrea Nelson of Crystal, MN, and Craig Stucky of Albert Lea, MN; eleven grandchildren, Nate (Amanda) Schumacher, Carol (Joe Bain) Schumacher, Chad (Amber) Stucky, Cory (Amy) Stucky, Kyle (Megan) Stucky, Jill (Thomas) Dirksen, Luke Nelson, Matthew (Cristina) Nelson, Joshua (Aimee) Nelson, Allegra Nelson, Serena Nelson; many great grandchildren; brother, Bill Frutiger (Jean Geilow) of Houston, MN; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Ruth Jasik and Kay Molstrom; husband Orrin Shelton; grandchildren, Anne Hartman, Justin (JT) Schumacher, James (Jimmie) Schumacher; and great grandchild, Myles Stucky.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 3 from 5-8 pm at Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 4, at 10:00 am, with visitation from 9-10 am, at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church, Albert Lea, MN. Interment will be at Oronoco Cemetery, Oronoco, MN.

Memorials are preferred in Peg’s memory to St. Theodore’s Loaves and Fishes program or donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, Albert Lea. Live streaming will be available on the Bonnerup Funeral Home website.