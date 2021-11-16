Waunita M. Blowers

Waunita M. (Cunningham) Blowers, 92, passed away on November 15, 2021 at Prairie Senior Cottages, Albert Lea, MN. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10am at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Waunita May Blowers was born May 5, 1929 to Jesse and Ilene (Nash) Cunningham. She lived in Glenville while growing up and eventually moved to Albert Lea with her parents and three siblings. Waunita was united in marriage to Alvin (Bud) Blowers, lived in Albert Lea and raised 3 children along with Waunita’s daughter.

Waunita enjoyed making and collecting arts and crafts, vacationing up North, and fishing. She loved her cats, especially Pumpkin.

Waunita is survived by her son; Douglas Blowers and many grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alvin; three daughters, Vicky Thompson, Penny Blowers and Darla Blowers; brothers, Lewis and Vernon Cunningham; sister, Louise Knutson; and granddaughter Tanya Newsome, who passed at an early age that she loved and missed dearly.

God Bless her memory.