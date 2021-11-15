Woman injured in crash on I-35

A Texas woman was injured Saturday night when an SUV crashed off of Interstate 35 near Albert Lea.

Liliana De La Cruz Villalobos, 49, of Eagle Pass, Texas, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea with injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Villalobos was the passenger in a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Juan Antonio Lopez, 40, also of Eagle Pass.

The State Patrol report states the Ford was traveling southbound on I-35 pulling a sedan when the SUV left the roadway and rolled near mile marker 12 at about 6:55 p.m.

The road was snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.