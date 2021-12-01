1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Richard Allen Bakke, 57, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 12:54 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 880th Avenue and 160th Street in Glenville.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:35 a.m. Thursday at 2218 E. Main St.

Storage units damaged

Police received a report at 9:52 a.m. Thursday of nine storage units that were backed into with a vehicle at 2409 Myers Road. It was unknown if access was made, but it was possible with a few of the units, the log stated.

1 arrested for theft, controlled substance possession

Police arrested Samantha Marie Haukoos, 31, for check forgery and fifth-degree controlled substance possession at 4:57 p.m. Thursday at 1721 W. Main St.

2 arrested after theft report

Police arrested Corinna Faye Nielsen, 39, for fifth-degree drug possession and receiving stolen property and Shane Michael Coleman, 54, for fifth-degree drug possession after receiving a theft report at 5:14 p.m. Thursday at 102 W. Clark St.