1 injured in crash west of Bricelyn

One man was injured Friday night after two vehicles collided west of Bricelyn.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office stated the man was taken by Bricelyn Ambulance to the United Hospital District in Blue Earth and was later transported by ground ambulance to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The crash took place at the intersection of 510th Avenue and 50th Street in Seely Township.

The Sheriff’s Office stated Stephen Willete, 68, of rural Blue Earth was northbound on 510th Avenue and proceeded through the 50th Street intersection, where he collided with a second vehicle, driven by Josue Galindez, 39, of rural Bricelyn.

The press release did not indicate which man was injured.

It stated Willette also had two children in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Assisting the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Bricelyn Fire Department, Bricelyn Ambulance and Frost Ambulance.