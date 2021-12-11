11.16.21 SUMMARY

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD. November 16, 2021.

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman Commissioner Belshan offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda with the exception of removing agenda item 6A, report of Environmental Services, as it is non-action item and will be presented at a workshop. Motion seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–266 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the November 2, 2021 minutes. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-267 Approving the Shared Services Agreement. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-268 Placing Krista Walton, License Center Specialist, on Regular Full Time Employment Status with Freeborn County. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-269. Approving the Grant Contract Agreement for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program/Peer Breastfeeding Support Program (PBSP). Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-270 Approving the Grant Contract Amendment for Child and Teen Checkup Outreach. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-271 Setting 2022 Ditch Assessments. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-272 Approving 3.2 Beer License for Three Oak Wines. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-273 Approving Wine License for Three Oak Wines. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-274 Authorizing Final Payment of CP 021-CULV-026. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-275 Authorizing Final Payment of CP 021-M-002. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. At approximately 8:45 a.m. Ian Rigg and Megan Boeck, Albert Lea City Manager and Planner presented to the Board regarding a proposed VFW property tax abatement and new housing program. Commissioner Belshan offered the following motion; MOVED, tabling setting 2022 solid waste fees until the November 30, 2021 board meeting when Environmental Services Director Mark Goskeson can be present for discussion. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-276 Resolution Authorizing a Housing Tax Abatement on Property Within Freeborn County for the Purpose of Funding Development Costs for Construction of a New Single Family Home. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-277 Approval of Claims General Fund $588,327.82; County Road & Bridge $221,183.38; Human Services $163,448.70; Public Health $58,348.72; Capital Improvement $7,363.08; County Ditch $46,987.55; Trust & Agency $10,127.99; Payroll Clearing Fund $3,525.25; Recorder’s Clearing $2,040.00; Tax Collection Fund $500.00; FUND TOTALS $1,101,852.49. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 103. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $14,052.42. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:46 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair. Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator