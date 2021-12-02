2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in the area

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the area on Wednesday, according to the daily update from health officials.

The first was a person in their late 70s from Mower County, and the second was in their early 90s from Waseca County.

Officials said Freeborn County had nine new cases of COVID-19 and five new hospitalizations.

Of the nine new cases in Freeborn County, two cases were reported from people in their 30s, another two from people in their 40s, two more from residents in their 50s and two more residents in their 70s. One person in their 60s was confirmed to have COVID.

As of Wednesday, there had been 6,317 cases of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic in the county, with 31 of them being reinfections. There were 143 active cases in the county, and 51 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Mower County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, with three probable cases as of 4 a.m Wednesday morning, while Steele County had four new cases with an additional two probable.

Right there with them was Waseca County, which also reported 12 new cases and a probable one.