PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Court File No. 24-PR-21-1700

Estate of GARY LEE ARP, Decedent

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated July 22, 2019, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed SUSAN KAY ARP, whose address is 2118 Highland Ave., Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: November 29, 2021

Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Abby Leach Schumaker

Leach Law PLLC

1206 West Front Street

Unit 5

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0398442

Telephone: (507) 369-5953.

FAX: (507) 473-4019

Email:

abby@leachlawalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 4 and 11, 2021

24-PR-21-1700