24-PR-21-1700
Published 1:40 pm Monday, December 6, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Court File No. 24-PR-21-1700
Estate of GARY LEE ARP, Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated July 22, 2019, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed SUSAN KAY ARP, whose address is 2118 Highland Ave., Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: November 29, 2021
Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar
Rebecca S. Mittag Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Abby Leach Schumaker
Leach Law PLLC
1206 West Front Street
Unit 5
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0398442
Telephone: (507) 369-5953.
FAX: (507) 473-4019
Email:
abby@leachlawalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 4 and 11, 2021
24-PR-21-1700