5 things to do this week

By Alex Guerrero

Learn to draw

Cartoonist Rick Stromoski will host a drawing workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea Public Library, where kids can learn to draw a variety of furry, hoofed and feathered animals. Although in-person seating is limited, the event will be held over Zoom via https://alplonline.libcal.com/event/8500026.

Game night

Abundant Life Church in Albert Lea will host a game night from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday. Food will be provided at the church at 408 E. 18th St. The event is open to the public.

Lost in Austin concert

Lost in Austin will play this Saturday at the Albert Lea Moose Lodge. The concert will start at noon and is open to the public. Moose Lodge is located at 1623 W. Main St. in the Skyline Plaza.

‘Cinderella’

“Cinderella” is coming to the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center this Saturday as part of The Met: Live in HD series. The Metropolitan Opera has transformed the stage into a fairy-tale of Jules Massenet’s “Cinderella.” The show begins at 11:55 a.m., and tickets can be purchased at the box office an hour before the start of the performance. Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for students, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone must wear a mask.

Ron and Steve Unplugged

Come see Ron and Steve Unplugged from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 112 on Broadway. The musical duo will play a variety of songs from the ‘50s-’80s at 112 S. Broadway Ave. The event is open to the public.