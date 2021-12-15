60 new cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in the regular update from health officials.

The new cases came between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Information about the new cases or how many cases remain active has not yet been released. As of Monday’s update, there we’re 266 active cases.

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 17 new cases

• Mower County: 69 new cases

• Steele County: 57 new cases

• Waseca County: 35 new cases

Statewide, there were 9,042 new cases reported and 46 new deaths. The deaths included four people in their 30s.