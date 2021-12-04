Across the Pastor’s Desk: God can be a shield in hard times

Across the Pastor’s Desk by Ryan Quigley

We live in an interesting time, don’t we? The level of stress and anxiety seems to go up when we look around us. Many times in the last year as we have progressed through the COVID season, people have come to me to express concerns about their families, about their work, the price of gas and the economy. It is times like this that can cause many people to experience breakdowns and all sort of emotional and mental attacks.

The good news is that we are not without aid. Not only do we have many things to be filled with anxiety about, the audience of the New Testament dealt with reasons for high levels of anxiety as well. Philippians 4:6-7, among other verses give us a wonderful guide to overcoming the levels of stress that we are so easily beset with.

“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything, by prayer and supplication with gratitude, make your requests known to God. Then the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will protect your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”

As simple as it looks, we can start walking in victory over the anxiety and stresses that so easily overwhelm our minds. I love how this scripture says, “in everything”; no matter the circumstances, we can take every situation to a place that will give our minds rest.

Simply, respectfully communicating to God the things that are plaguing our minds and going to him first for our needs does something in us that is unquantifiable. In so doing, God moves in his faithfulness to meet our needs as we give them up to him. We are given a peace that is beyond understanding, which protects our hearts and minds.

This does not mean that the issues we are facing will disappear. Nor does it mean that someone else will do all our responsibilities for us. It does mean, however, that we are enabled to make it through the issues. We will not be overcome by them or destroyed by them. No matter what your week has been like, no matter what you are facing, there is a strength that is available for you. Therefore, don’t go through life trying to overcome all things on your own strength. Rather, trust God, give him the issues you are going through, and allow him to carry you in the midst of the storms.

Many blessings.

Ryan Quigley is pastor of Albert Lea Assembly of God.