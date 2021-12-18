Across the Pastor’s Desk: Receive the gift of Christ’s love

Across the Pastor’s Desk by Jill Marin

Most people enjoy a free gift. We can receive gifts at store openings, when we attend an event, or with a purchase we make. Personally, I enjoy signing my husband up for free gift drawings. (He does not find this particularly enjoyable.) How about you?

My friend, did you know there is the most fabulously wonderful gift given for you today? It is the gift of eternal life! “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16.

This gift is free to us, but came as a price to Jesus Christ. He came to the earth as a poor baby, rejected and hated by many. He lived his life serving others and without sin. He willingly gave his life on the cross, while being tortured and ridiculed, just for me, just for you. He did not deserve to die, but took our sins upon himself. “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Rom. 6:23.

This gift is not only available, but it is also accessible to you today! “If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.” Rom. 10:9-10.

My friend, I invite you to receive this amazingly wonderful gift today. Do not delay. This gift also comes with endless additional gifts. Just a few are peace, joy, and contentment. How valuable are these? We cannot assign them a price. Even when life brings difficulty, which it always does, we will have comfort. We will have support. We will have hope.

Why is this gift given to you today? Because God loves you so much. His love is everlasting. His love is enduring. His love is never failing. No matter what. You matter. You are loved. You are loved for who you are, not for what you have done or haven’t done or anything else. You are loved because you’re you. “Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!” 2 Cor. 9:15.

Jill Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church.