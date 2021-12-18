Albert Lea wrestling ends 2021 with two big wins

The Albert Lea wrestling program is headed into winter break with a 3-0 dual record after defeating both Manakto East and Rochester Mayo Thursday night.

The Tigers routed the Cougars 57-17 before beating the Spartans 41-27.

In the first dual, Mike Olson picked up a pinfall win at 106 pounds and was followed by forfeit wins from Logan Davis, Brody Ignaszewski, Nick Korman, Aivin Wasmoen and Cameron Davis.

Also picking up wins in the dual were Carter Miller with a fall at 152 pounds, Blake Braun with a 4-0 decision win at 170 pounds and Kadin Indrelie with a fall at 195 pounds.

The Tigers were not benefited by as many bye wins in their dual against the Spartans, however, they picked up wins nonetheless. Olson, Ignaszewski, Maverick Attig and Triton Cox each picked up pinfall victories, Logan Davis won in a technical fall, and Korman, Wasmoen, Cameron Davis and Indrelie all won by decision.

The Tigers now take a break from dual action, but will compete as individuals in the Christmas Tournament this weekend. Their next dual is slated for after school returns from winter break on Jan. 7 against Rochester Century.