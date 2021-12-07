Alvin “Bud” Kluender

Alvin William “Bud” Kluender, 92, of Walters, MN, died Monday, November 29, 2021. Visitation and memorial service will be on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Kiester, MN. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., with interment at Fairview Cemetery, rural Kiester. Pastor Peg Marose will officiate. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home of Wells is entrusted with arrangements. The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the hospice providers and the staff on Station 4 of the Good Samaritan Society Care Center, Albert Lea, MN, for their kindness in caregiving these past many months. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice or Fairview Cemetery, Kiester, MN.

Alvin William “Bud” Kluender was born January 28, 1929, to George Silas and Matie Caroline (Wegner) Kluender in Foster Township, Faribault County, MN. He was baptized and confirmed at Rice Lake E.U.B. Church. Alvin married Elaine Maxine (Wermedal) on February 19, 1950, at the Scarville Synod Lutheran Church, Scarville, IA. Together they joined Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kiester. As a couple they farmed and raised their four children – Judy, Joanne, Archie, and Larry. Alvin attended school through the eighth grade. He helped his father on the family farm, honed his skills raising beef cattle, and was well known in the area as a cattle order buyer. Alvin was a man who possessed the character of determination. He taught his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that sometimes life forces us to make hard decisions and teaches us valuable lessons. He modeled how to dig deep and persist in the face of uncertainty that comes with volatile markets and unpredictable weather. He survived several health crises. We marveled at his resilience. He enjoyed the outdoors and traveling with his wife, and was never shy to strike up a conversation or challenge game lovers to a hand of “500” or a round of marbles.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Elaine, of 71 years, and their children: Judy (Gary) Holmen of Albert Lea, Joanne (Winston) Peterson of Plymouth, Archie (Denise) Kluender of Walters, and Larry (Roxann) Kluender of Walters. Grandchildren: Jeremy (Heather) Holmen, Jonathan (Karen) Holmen, Jennifer (Bradley) Storm, and Michael (Jana) Holmen; Serena (Josh) Carlson, Rachael (Josh) Wielgus, Kari (Jordan) Slominski, Matthew (Caitlin) Peterson, and Luke (Stephanie) Peterson; Megan (Timothy) Ryan, Maridy (Matthew) Helland, and Sara (James) Coulter; Jason (Michelle) Kluender, Daniel (Leah) Kluender, Kelly (Michael) Honstad, and Ben (Katie) Kluender; and 37 precious great-grandchildren. Sisters-in-law, Mavis Abbe, Lorna Wermedal, and Evelyn Kluender also survive him, along with many nieces and nephews.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: a sister in infancy, and sister, Pearl, and her spouse (Aaron “Putz”) Dumm. Brother, Daniel, and his spouses (Leola and Esther) Kluender, and brother, David Kluender. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hilmer and Annettie Wermedal, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Roy Carlson, and brothers-in-law, Dwaine Abbe and Donald Wermedal.