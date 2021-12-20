AV/06 FORD

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: Registered Owners: Sarah Tiedeman and Daniel Flint

2006 Ford Taurus SW

VIN #1FTSS34L4GDB43401

Tennessee, License #9T28Y3

Has been declared unclaimed and abandoned property by the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota. Pursuant to Albert Lea City Code Section 2.149, be advised a Resolution has been adopted declaring this property to be abandoned property. The motor vehicle and the contents of the vehicle shall be sold in an open and public environment following publication notice in a legal newspaper once at least three (3) weeks prior to sale. The sale shall be made in the manner directed by Council in its Resolution declaring the property abandoned.

All proceeds from such sale shall be paid to the general fund of the City and expenses thereof paid therefrom. Any former owner, if claim is made within eight months from the date of publication of the notice and upon application and satisfactory proof of ownership, may be paid the amount of cash or negotiables for the property sold, less a pro rata share of the expenses of storage, publication of notice and sale expenses, but without interest.

Inquiries regarding the property should be directed to the Albert Lea City Clerk, Daphney Maras, 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007; 507-377-4335; dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

/s/ Daphney Maras, City Clerk