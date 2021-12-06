Barbara J. Escherich, age 76, Mason City, died on Sat, Dec 4, 2021 at her home.

A funeral for Barb will be at 1:00 PM on Thurs, Dec 9, 2021 at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating.

Burial in Oaklawn Cemetery, Emmons, MN.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

Barbara Jean (Bergerson) Escherich was born on October 23, 1945 in Albert Lea, MN to parents Melford and Inez (Isaacson) Bergerson.

Barb was married to Donald E. Escherich on September 14, 1963 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA.

Survivors are her husband Donald Escherich of Mason City; children Jim (Nancy Swaser) Escherich of Elk River, MN, Dan Escherich of Mason City, and Marianne (Bill) Dinges of Merrill, WI; 7 grandchildren; and a brother Mike (Marcella) Bergerson of Seattle, WA. She is also survived by Don’s siblings, and many extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Morgan Escherich; and two brothers-in-law. www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221