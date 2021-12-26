BIDS-RESURFACING E MAIN ST

City of Albert Lea, MN

E MAIN ST (MSAS 135)

CLOSING DATE: JANUARY 18, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

NOTICE is hereby given that SEALED PROPOSALS will be received until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Office of the City Clerk, 221 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007, at which time the proposals will be opened. Proposals will be considered for the following project:

CITY PROJECT NO.: 1805

STATE PROJECT NO.: SP 101-135-001

MINN. PROJECT NO.: STPF 4425 (083)

LOCATION: E MAIN ST (MSAS 135), US 65 TO CSAH 38

TYPE OF WORK: ROADWAY REHABILITATION: GRADING, BITUMINOUS MILL AND OVERLAY AND SURFACING, ADA IMPROVEMENTS, DRAINAGE, TRAFFIC SIGNALS, WATERMAIN, STORM SEWER, CONCRETE CURB, CONCRETE WALK, BITUMINOUS TRAIL, SIGNALS, TURF ESTABLISHMENT.

LENGTH: 6249.80 FT

The major items of work are approximately:

EXCAVATION – COMMON CU YD 16880

EXCAVATION – SUBGRADE CU YD 210

SELECT GRANULAR EMBANKMENT (CV) CU YD 205

COMMON EMBANKMENT (CV) CU YD 17740

AGGREGATE SURFACING (CV) CLASS 1 CU YD 130

AGGREGATE BASE (CV) CLASS 6 CU YD 1350

BITUMINOUS PAVING, TYPE SP TON 13470

STORM PIPE 12” – 36” LIN FT 4370

STORM PIPE JACKED 18” – 30” LIN FT 240

WATER MAIN 6”-12” LIN FT 48

WATER MAIN FITTINGS POUND 2700

CASTING ASSEMBLY EACH 39

CONST DRAINAGE STRUCTURE DESIGN (27”-60”) LIN FT 250

CONCRETE WALK SQ FT 2170

CONCRETE CURB & GUTTER LIN FT 890

SIGN PANELS TYPE C SQ FT 185

REVISE SIGNAL SYSTEM SYSTEM 1

SEEDING AC 10

PAVT MARKINGS LIN FT 27600

PAVT MESSAGES SQ FT 1390

Complete digital contract bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $20.00 by inputting Quest project #8092806 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Proposals, Plans and Specifications are also available at: City of Albert Lea City Engineer’s Office, 221 E. Clark St, Albert Lea, MN 56007 . Cost -$50.00 (non-refundable incl. tax). A list of Plan Holders can be viewed on line at QuestCDN.

Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or Certified Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to the City of Albert Lea, such amount to be forfeited to the City of Albert Lea in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.

Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.

READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL

PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS/THESE PROJECT/PROJECTS

The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders: in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, sex or national origin in consideration for an award;

in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin;

in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age;

in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance.

If you have employed more than 40 full-time employees in any state, on any single working day during the previous 12 months, you must have a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to bid on any job in this advertisement. Please contact the Department of Human Rights immediately if you need assistance in obtaining a certificate.

The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors:

“It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency.”

“It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).”

A minimum goal of 12.6 % Good Faith Effort to be subcontracted to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities thereof.

Patrick Ian Rigg , City of Albert Lea City Manager