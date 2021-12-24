Blood drives scheduled

Two blood drives are scheduled for the first week in January.

The first will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Albert Lea Armory.

The second will be from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at Bridge Community Church, at the corner of Bridge Avenue and Hammer Road.

The blood supply at the American Red Cross is at a 10-year low. Some elective surgeries could be delayed due to the blood shortage.

People who give blood Jan. 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a Super Bowl LVI getaway in Los Angeles for two, plus a chance to win a home theater package and $500 e-gift card.

To make an appointment, go online to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code.

Freeborn County appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in the community.

Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most people will need blood in their lifetime.