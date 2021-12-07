Bulldogs finish second at tournament over weekend in Blue Earth

The Lake Mills wrestling team traveled north of the border Saturday and had a great showing by placing second at the Blue Earth Tournament. The effort was led by seven wrestlers placing in the top two of their respective weight classes.

“We were extremely happy with how the kids wrestled today,” coach Alex Brandenburg said. “Many of the kids improved from mistakes made Thursday night in Nashua.”

Despite having seven wrestlers as finalists, only one Bulldog was crowned champion.

Freshman Lucas Oldenkamp won the 106 pound weight class by pinning all three opponents.

“It was exciting to have seven kids in the finals,” Brandenburg said. “I wish we could have had more than one champ, but we’ll take what we can get with this young team.”

Team scores

Fairmont-Martin County West 201.5, Lake Mills 140.5, Blue Earth Area 103, Mankato East 86, WEM-JWP 74, Madelia-Truman-ML 14.

Finals: 106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) pinned Torrey Paplow (F), 2:51. 113- Carson Petry (W) maj. dec. Hayden Helgeson (L), 12-1. 120- Rylan Cutler (F) dec. Cooper Peterson (B), 6-3. 126- Carson Sturtz (B) dec. Cole Hanson (F), 12-9. 132- Caleb Langager (B) inj. def. Cooper Steuber (F). 138- Jesse Potts (F) pinned Luke Scholtes (ME), 1:44. 145- Kain Sanders (F) pinned Alex Beaty (L), 1:28. 152- Aden Welcome (F) pinned Hayden Brua (L), :59. 160- Carver Rohman (F) dec. Brett Peterson (L), 12-5. 170- Brian Thilges (ME) pinned Jack Cahill (W), 4:23. 182- Riley Anderson (F) pinned Austin Stene (L), 1:55. 195- Adam Schavey (B) pinned Wyatt Hanna (L), :36. 220- Max Olson (F) tech. fall Kale Frank (B), 16-0. 285- Keegan Kuball (W) pinned Alec Thompson (F), 1:15.

Other Lake Mills finishes:

Third: Geraldo Vazquez (120), Cody Cox (132), Garrett Ham (138)

Fourth: Beau Kaufman (170),

Fifth: Broodie Lawson (220).