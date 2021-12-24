Bulldogs win 2 duals in Britt

West Hancock hosted Lake Mills, Belmond-Klemme and Northwood-Kensett Tuesday night in a Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular meet.

The Bulldogs squared off against N-K first and came away with a 51-27 victory.

Five wrestlers pinned Viking opponents in the meet.

Belmond-Klemme was the middle dual of the evening, and the Bulldogs dominated by a score of 64-18.

“Our kids were very aggressive in our wins over N-K and B-K,” said Lake Mills coach Alex Brandenburg. “It was nice to secure a couple dual wins heading into break.”

In the final dual of the night, the Bulldogs took on a ranked West Hancock squad and lost 45-32. There were several close matches, and each team won some of those.

“I liked our intensity against West Hancock,” Brandenburg said. “We were right in the meet and had a good chance to win if we had a couple more things go our way.”

By going 2-1 on the night, Lake Mills finishes the first half of the season with a 10-7 record.

“I am really pleased with the effort from this young team we have,” Brandenburg said. “The kids are improving very quickly and are on the right track.” Bulldogs who finished the night a perfect 3-0 were Lucas Oldenkamp, Hayden Helgeson, Carter Helgeson, Alex Beaty and Hayden Brua.

Results

Lake Mills 51, Northwood-Kensett 27

138- Garrett Ham (L) won by forfeit. 145- Alex Beaty (L) pinned Hayden Moore, 1:42. 152- Hayden Brua (L) won by forfeit. 160- Josiah Kliment (N) pinned Beau Kaufman, 1:49. 170- Drake Tiedemann (N) dec. Brett Peterson, 5-1. 182- Tyler Mills (N) pinned Austin Stene, 1:21. 195- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Chaz Cummins, :40. 220- Broodie Lawson (L) pinned Thomas Rodemeyer, 4:00. 285- Mason Thofson (N) won by forfeit. 106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) pinned Terry Ausborn, :25. 113- Hayden Helgeson (L) pinned Aden Bice, :23. 120- Carter Helgeson (L) won by forfeit. 126- Michael Davis (N) pinned Carter Christianson, 5:29. 132- Justin Rygh (L) dec. Michael Janssen, 5-2.

Lake Mills 64, Belmond-Klemme 18

145- Beaty (B) won by forfeit. 152- Brua (L) maj. dec. Bryson Warren, 14-4. 160- Kaufman (L) pinned Aiden Friedow, :34. 170- Peterson (L) won by forfeit. 182- Stene (L) won by forfeit. 195- Hanna (L) pinned Ashtin Willms, 4:38. 220- Lawson (L) won by forfeit. 285- Alen Flickinger (B) won by forfeit. 106- Oldenkamp (L) won by forfeit. 113- H. Helgeson (L) won by forfeit. 120- C. Helgeson (L) won by forfeit. 126- Abram Wessels (B) pinned Jackson Deyle, 1:26. 132- Rygh (L) pinned Aiden Hobscheidt, 1:55. 138- Kaden Hanson (B) pinned Ham, 5:03.

West Hancock 45, Lake Mills 32

152- Brua (L) pinned Creighton Kelly, :57. 160- Kane Zuehl (W) pinned Kaufman, 3:44. 170- Peterson (L) pinned Irvin Gomez, :54. 182- Parker Means (W) dec. Stene, 8-7. 195- Kale Zuehl (W) pinned Hanna, 3:17. 220- Mathew Francis (W) won by forfeit. 285- David Smith (W) pinned Lawson, 1:52. 106- Oldenkamp (L) won by forfeit. 113- C. Helgeson (L) won by forfeit. 120- H. Helgeson (L) dec. Evan Boothroyd, 5-3. 126- Jacob Larson (W) pinned Deyle, 1:13. 132- Luis Sandoval (W) pinned Christianson, 1:16. 138- Kellen Smith (W) pinned Ham, :47. 145- Beaty (L) tech. fall Matt Larson, 18-1.