Clarks Grove man a part of fatal crash near Pemberton

A Clarks Grove man was part of a fatal crash Thursday in Pemberton in which one woman died.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Linda Ann Shell, 67, of Elysian, was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus southbound on 627th Avenue in Pemberton when the car collided with a 2020 Kenworth semi, driven by Jeffrey Norris Hagen, 62, of Clarks Grove, that was northbound on Highway 83.

The crash took place at 2:05 p.m.

Shell reportedly died at the scene. Hagen was not injured.