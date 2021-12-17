Clarks Grove man a part of fatal crash near Pemberton

Published 12:09 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

A Clarks Grove man was part of a fatal crash Thursday in Pemberton in which one woman died.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Linda Ann Shell, 67, of Elysian, was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus southbound on 627th Avenue in Pemberton when the car collided with a 2020 Kenworth semi, driven by Jeffrey Norris Hagen, 62, of Clarks Grove, that was northbound on Highway 83.

The crash took place at 2:05 p.m.

Shell reportedly died at the scene. Hagen was not injured.

More News

Albert Lea police, school officials reassure parents on social media threats

Potter: Daunte Wright traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’

New COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn, Faribault counties

Hartland residents describe their experiences during this week’s tornado

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials