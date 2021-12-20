Counterfeit bills reported and other reports

Two counterfeit $5 bills were reported at 10 p.m. Sunday at 910 S. Broadway. They had reportedly been received the day before.

Money taken

Police received a report at 3:38 p.m. Friday of money that was taken from 411 Commercial St.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 2:16 a.m. Saturday that someone reportedly got jumped by a group of males outside of 133 W. William St. The person went to the emergency room.

1 arrested for theft

Police arrested Jay Steven Nelson, 68, of Austin after a reported theft at 2:35 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Vehicle stolen

A vehicle was reported stolen at 3:51 p.m. Sunday at 226 E. Clark St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Donald Vander Hale, 56, on a local warrant at 5:54 p.m. Saturday at 2019 E. Main St. 42030