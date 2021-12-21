County board approves 2.5% levy increase

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a 2.5084% increase in the tax levy for 2022, down almost half from what was approved as the preliminary levy increase earlier this year.

County Administrator Tom Jensen in background information stated the majority of the increase in the levy allows for cost of living adjustments for employees and increased costs of goods and materials due to inflation.

The board had approved the preliminary levy at 5% in September.

Commissioners Ted Herman and Brad Edwin thanked the department heads and and administration who worked to lower the levy increase.

Herman said they were hoping to get close to a 3% increase and with tightening the belt even further, it was reduced more.

The final budget was reduced by approximately $592,000 and was approved at revenues of $61.5 million in revenues and $63.8 million in expenditures.

In other action, the board:

• Approved a 3% cost of living increase for all county non-union employees.

• Approved abating county taxes for a 10-year period for redevelopment of the former VFW building on Clark Street. The developer is expected to invest $2.6 million to $3 million into creating 20 to 22 apartments.

The county portion of taxes abated is not to exceed $75,623 or about $8,000 annually.

Albert Lea City Planner Megan Boeck said the redevelopment would not be feasible without the abatement, and the project will generate significant tax revenues.

• Approved a Federal Public Health Workforce Development Grant Agreement effective until June 30, 2024. Under the agreement, the county will receive $160,000 for Public Health workforce development training and hiring.

• Approved a grant contract with the Minnesota Department of Health for 2022 through 2026 for follow-up services to children with special health care needs.

Public Health Director Sue Yost said Public Health workers will follow up with children without complete or diagnostic testing results, as well as follow up with children diagnosed with conditions identified by the State Children and Youth with Special Health Needs Program and connect families with resources.

The county will be reimbursed for services provided.

• Approved continuing a contract with Olmsted County Health, Housing and Human Services for TB clinic services for three years.

• Approved a contract with Workforce Development Inc. for about $451,000 to provide employment, training and family stabilization services for Freeborn County residents enrolled in MFIP and DWP programs in the county.

• Approved an agreement between the county’s Human Services Department and psychiatrist Brian Vold for psychiatry services through the Freeborn County Mental Health Center, which is utilized by Freeborn County residents and residents from counties in the South Central Community-Based Initiative.

The agreement is not to exceed about $136,000.

• Approved the county’s priority bridges in need of replacement in the event the state selects a bridge in the county for funding assistance.

• Approved purchasing easements on Freeborn County Road 26 between Freeborn County roads 46 and 35 as part of a planned three-year reconstruction and paving project. The easements are needed where the roadway slopes and a longer culvert will be installed to ensure the county has right of way necessary to construct and maintain the culvert.

The easements have an estimated value of $1,876, according to the assessor.

• Approved abatement of county taxes for a five-year period for six new homes to be built in Albert Lea:

– 1718 Keystone Drive

– 1814 Tiger Ridge Drive

– 1750 Tiger Ridge Drive

– 1623 Massee Street

– 1710 Keystone Drive

– 2366 W. Ninth St.

• Approved a resolution reinstating the County Board of Appeal and Equalization.

• Approved donations to the Freeborn County Crime Victims Crisis Center.

• Recognized Juneteenth of each year as a federal holiday. The county offices will be closed that day, and it will be a paid holiday for employees.

• Approved changes to the county’s funeral leave policy for employees.

• Approved the county’s feedlot delegation work plan for 2022-23.

• Approved a lot consolidation agreement for Dad and Lydia Sorenson in the Boulder Ridge subdivision.

• Set a public hearing for the acceptance of the contract for County Ditch 15 improvements for Jan. 18.

• Placed Amanda Toft, office support specialist, on regular full-time status.

• Accepted the resignations of two detention deputies, Daniel Barnick and Merisa Thompson, and voted to refill the positions.

• Wrote off a series of uncollectable debts.