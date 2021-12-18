Court dispositions: Nov. 19-25, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Nov. 19

Brian John Reese, 49, Winona. Count 1: Threats of violence – felony. Local confinement 19 days, credit for time served 19 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 2: Fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine. Dismissed.

Carl Dickelo Gipson, 47, 114 Charlotte Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree felony – possess 50 or more dosages narcotic mixture. Local confinement three days, credit for time served three days. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 33 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $205. Count 2: Fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine. Dismissed.

Kaylyn Verity Hunt, 31, 7439 Pierce St., Arvada, CO. Count 1: Drivers License – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Nov. 22

Sherri Lynn Adams, 59, 208 2nd Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – third-degree – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 177 days for four years, credit for time served one day. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,055. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree driving while under the influence. Dismissed.

Arycka Renae Clark, 24, 828 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fifth-degree felony – possession of a controlled substance. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $75.

Travis James Hall, 33, 1105 Hoffman Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Steven LeCuyer, 58, 4335 Chatsworth Cir., Shoreview. Count 1: Felony – false imprisonment-intentional restraint. Local confinement 42 days, credit for time served 28 days. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months, one day, stay for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $80. Count 2: Domestic assault. Convicted. No sentence pronounced. Count 3: Stalking – intent to injure. Vacated. No sentence pronounced.

Naing Soe, 47, 304 27th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Nov. 23

Chad Jason Citurs, 50, 1614 Southview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $1,382.93. Fees $75.

Virgil Ashley Davis, 47, 801 Clover Ct., Northwood, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Miguel Angel Moreno Talavera, 24, 1714 2nd St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Gary Weihong Zhu, 51, 18207 Treefork Ln, Houston, TX. Count 1: Speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Nov. 24

Justin James Dietz, 33, 602 Giles Place, Albert Lea. Count 1: 911 interference – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement three days, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $130. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree driving while impared. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $580. Count 4: Traffic – vehicle signals, maintenance, good working conditions. Dismissed.

Susan Amy Lee, 50, 2037 5th St. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Lance Gordon Schultz, 28, 1229 4 ½ St. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 60 days, stay 59 days, credit for time served one day. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $680. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – driving while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Richard Herman Gylfee, 67, 33112 State Hwy. 1, Effie. Count 1: Big Game – fail to register deer as required – misdemeanor. Fees $180.

Mason Michael Chandler, 20, 727 36th St. SW, Rochester. Count 1 – No proof of MV insurance. Fees $280.

Amy Marie Gomez, 31, 505 7th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Salem Sultan Salem Kltham Alkhyeli, 34, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, OA. Count 1: Speeding 106/70. Fees $380.

Jorge Jesus Lazaro, 21, 616 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Moses Montgomery, 37. Count 1: Basic speed – exceed 49/40. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Deondre Lynford Randolph, 32, Albert Lea. Count 1: No MN driver’s license (after 60 days residency) Fees $180.

Gavin Manuel Stephenson, 20, 2242 Henna Ave. N, Oakdale. Count 1: Speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Daniel Abram Villarreal, 23, 210 12th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: No MN driver’s license (after 60 days residency) Fees $180. Count 2: No proof of MV insurance. Fees $200.

Steven Robert Winegarden, 67, 6880 Sugar Hill Cir., Eden Prairie. Count 1: Speeding 91/70. $220.

Nov. 25

Devon McCormick Lee, 18, 19475 724 Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jamie Valdez, 21, 1224 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of MV insurance. Fees $200.

