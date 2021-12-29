Court dispositions: Nov. 29, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Jonathan Fredrick Eggers, 34, 703 Adams, Brownsville. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 61 days. Fees $155.

Caleb Garrett Gaard, 19, 205 Wedgewood Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jacob Alan Gardner, 34, 1106 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Michael Paul Hubers, 53, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. 8/4/21 offense – Count 1: Violation of a harassment restraining order – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 29 months. Fees $155. 8/11/21 offense – Count 1: Third-degree burglary – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 33 months. Restitution $1,529.88. Fees $155. Count 2: Fleeing a peace officer in motor vehicle -– felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 22 months. Count 3: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 4: Fourth-degree criminal damage to property – landscape. Dismissed. Count 5: Damage to property – first-degree felony – value reduced over $1,000. Dismissed. Count 6: Traffic – DWI – first-degree felony – previous substance-related criminal vehicular homicide or injury. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 75 months.

Khorn James, 70, 1964 Broadway S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – open bottle law. Fees $180.

Josiah Malachi Johnson, 26, Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Ben Vidal Moreno, 31, 212 Roselawn St. E., Plainview, TX. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $280.

Athena Alizabeth Berg, 28, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 34 months. Fees $155. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 3: Unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle. Dismissed. Count 4: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty misdemeanor. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.